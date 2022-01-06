People young and old enjoyed a good time at the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Boundary Waters Complex.
Despite the rainy day, which meant that Ryan Lister, the Aquatic Superintendent, had to move the candy-cane hunt into one of the Activity Center's gyms, the program moved along smoothly because those planning the event began getting things ready long before the new facility opened in October 2021.
The day began with the Reindeer Dash, sponsored by Fairplay Middle School; it included one-mile and two-mile runs through the complex. The rain held off until the last few winners stepped forward to get their prizes. Then came the candy-cane hunt in the gym. Ryan used a red-light, green-light strategy to get the participants to walk around, stop, and then get as many of the sweets as were in reach.
The vendor fair began at noon in the Activity Center's second gym and attracted about 22 participants who sold jewelry, clothing, decorations, food, and books. Over in the Aquatic Center, staff members treated visitors to arts-and-crafts activities that featured cookie decorating. Meanwhile, back in one of the gyms, E. Scott Draughn, the Recreation Manager, supervised the 3-Point Skills Contest that required two players to run up and down the court through an obstacle course and shoot multiple baskets. Brian Wimbly won Skills and Mason Jones won the 3 Point game; each received a one-month swim pass to the Aquatic Center.
As the day went on, food trucks came, and more activities happened in multiple places. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on a Douglas County Fire Truck, greeted by Chad Griffin, the Parks & Rec Assistant Director.
While the Claus family gave their attention at the Activity Center to those wishing to talk, have a photo op — or both, across the road at the Aquatic Center young and old could float in the pool and watch The Grinch on a large screen at the same time.
Santa and Mrs. Claus presided over the tree lighting in front of the Aquatic Center just as it grew dark. Then people gathered in one of the gyms at the Activity Center for cocoa and music. The award-winning a capella group from New Manchester High School, InTone Nation, directed by Trey Giddens, performed first. Tabiah Rosser, a guitarist, went next. Then the evening ended with a jazz group called The McKinley Family.
Tashia Mosley, the Program Coordinator at the Activity Center, posted some awesome highlights from the Extravaganza on the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Facebook page. You can also go to the Parks & Rec page, which is found at the celebratedouglascounty.com website. Once there, you can find out what is available for your leisure activities, including the upcoming daddy-daughter dance — the Fairy Princess Ball just before Valentine's Day. There are carriage rides around the lake, princesses — and even a prince!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.