At the close of the 2020-2021 school year, Partners in Education (PIE) recognized and thanked businesses and organizations that partnered with Douglas County School System schools.
The partners were treated to an ice cream social at the school system’s new Central Office on Veterans Memorial Highway. Four organizations that went above and beyond the norm serving their partner schools received Partner of Excellence awards.
The program recognizes a winner at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Dr. Rosemarie Russo with Douglasville Wellness and Chiropractic Center has been a partner for many years and was nominated as a Partner of Excellence (POE) by several schools, leading to her designation as a Partner of Excellence Legacy award winner. The Partner of Excellence winner for elementary schools is First Presbyterian Church. The winner for middle schools is Lithia Springs First Baptist Church. And the winner for high schools is Charles Turner with Acra Printing & Signs.
“We are delighted to celebrate the four Partners of Excellence award recipients for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Lyndsey Sargent, PIE chair. “This group of partners has consistently gone above and beyond to support their schools, staff and students through the PIE program. I am continually in awe of the amazing partnerships and initiatives that are formed when businesses and schools come together!”
POE Legacy award winner, Dr. Russo, contributes and raises money for several schools along with giving generously of her time. One of the schools that nominated Dr. Russo for an award is Lithia Springs High School (LSHS) where she is a founding member of both the STEM Advisory Board and the STEM Booster Club. During her three-year term as Booster Club president, Dr. Russo donated countless hours of service to STEM initiatives. She regularly hosts biomedical science interns at her practice and participates in outreach and enrichment activities that serve LSHS students, staff and families. Dr. Russo is also a student mentor and frequent guest speaker at LSHS and other schools.
First Presbyterian Church, the elementary school level POE winner, was nominated for an award by Eastside Elementary School. FPC has partnered with Eastside for over 10 years during which time the church has supplied the needs of the "whole child." Each year, the church's knitting club makes hats for all children in kindergarten, praying for each child that will receive a hat. FPC helps stock the school's food pantry and sponsors field trips, sports banquets, and luncheons and dessert receptions for staff. Church members often mentor students, volunteer to help at school activities and serve as speakers for Career Day.
The POE winner for middle schools, First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs, was nominated by Turner Middle School (TMS). The church welcomes TMS band and chorus concerts, providing a comfortable and beautiful venue for families and friends attending performances. The school's basketball team also practices at the church. For years, First Baptist has hosted staff luncheons at the start of each school year. For the 2020-2021 school year, TMS was one of the church's local missions projects and asked each month of the year what was needed to support students.
Longtime PIE partner Charles Turner with Acra Printing & Signs, was named the top partner for high schools. One of the schools nominating Mr. Turner and the company for Partner of Excellence is College & Career Institute (CCI). Mr. Turner has been a multi-year supporter of CCI and a member of the Board of Directors, serving as board chair for two years. He has volunteered many hours at the school, including participating in Career Day, Mock Interview Day, and providing mentorship to students. Mr. Turner gives of his time, talent and treasures, and encourages other businesses and leaders to do the same. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Turner's company printed yard signs for graduating seniors because the majority of senior activities were canceled. He wanted to ensure seniors were recognized and celebrated.
Partners in Education is a nonprofit organization designed to provide a hands-on opportunity for local businesses and organizations to share their expertise, time, resources and ideas to enrich the academic experience for students in the Douglas County School System.
