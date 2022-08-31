West Georgia Technical College recently announced the addition of Dr. Bob Patterson to its Board of Directors, effective Aug. 18, 2022.
Dr. Patterson was sworn in at the August Board of Directors meeting and will represent Meriwether county.
The West Georgia Technical College Board of Directors is composed of members who are nominated for their positions by area industry and educational officials and then selected and approved by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia. The board’s purpose is to advise on program direction, serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals, objectives, policies and procedures, and advocate within the community issues of importance to the technical college system and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.
“Dr. Patterson has been a steadfast WGTC supporter and we are fortunate he has chosen to continue to give his time and talent to the college,” WGTC president Dr. Julie Post said.
Dr. Patterson is the Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Warm Springs, Georgia. In addition, Dr. Patterson is an active civic community member and serves on the boards for the Meriwether County Board of Education, Meriwether County Hospital Board, the Board of Directors for the Meriwether County Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Patterson earned a BS from North Georgia College (now University of North Georgia), a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
“I am happy to continue connecting with WGTC because of its work to empower individuals, families and corporations and the communities served,” said Dr. Patterson.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
