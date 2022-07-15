The Rotary Club of Douglas County recognized two members who achieved the rank of Paul Harris Fellow, presented pins to new members and held the swearing-in ceremony for new officers at its July 11 meeting.
Rotary Assistant Governor Ryan Swertfager was on hand to recognize two members who achieved the rank of Paul Harris Fellow — Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams and Jennifer Rogers.
New officers include: President Samantha Rosado; President Elect Tekmekia Gilchrist; Past President John Baker; Rotary Foundation Chair Jennifer Rogers; Club Administrator Mandy Johnson; Club Foundation Chair James Harper; Secretary Gil Shearouse; Public Relations Chair Nell Boggs; Treasurer Michelle Porter; Service Project Chair Joe Williams; and Membership Chair Tim Prewett.
Mary Lewis was inducted into the club. New inductee and former member Carlos Underwood also received his Rotary pin.
The Rotary Club of Douglas County’s next meeting will be July 25 at the Douglasville Conference Center.
