If one man’s trash is truly another man’s treasure, as the saying goes, more than fifty participants will display their gently used items for sale this Saturday at the Douglasville Police Department’s Spring Yard Sale.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine, on the front lawn of the Douglasville Public Safety Building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road. Everyone is invited to attend, and the only currency needed is for whatever you want to buy.

