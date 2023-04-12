If one man’s trash is truly another man’s treasure, as the saying goes, more than fifty participants will display their gently used items for sale this Saturday at the Douglasville Police Department’s Spring Yard Sale.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine, on the front lawn of the Douglasville Public Safety Building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road. Everyone is invited to attend, and the only currency needed is for whatever you want to buy.
Chief Gary Sparks said it will be a fun day.
“Everybody likes going from table to table to find a deal for something usable and inexpensive,” he said. “Hopefully, it will be a beautiful day, so put on your sunglasses, bring some money, and find something you didn’t even know you needed.”
A variety of items will be for sale, including clothing for adults, baby clothing and items for children, small appliances, tools, lawn and gardening equipment, jewelry, and decorative wreaths.
For those who work up an appetite while shopping, Yard BBQ Food Truck will be selling barbecue and hot dogs, along with frozen rainbow cups.
Community Outreach Coordinator Sgt. Shannon Dean said that anything that can be sold in a yard sale will be on sale here Saturday. “Instead of driving all over Douglasville looking for a sale, everything you need will be right here in one place,” she said.
Registration is closed, and no other applications for participation will be taken, Dean added. Anyone who needs additional information may contact Dean at 678-293-1621, or at deans@douglasvillega.gov.
