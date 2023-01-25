Peachtree

Peachtree Immediate Care CEO, Bill Miller, leadership team, clinic staff, community members, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their 81st clinic by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Jan. 10.

 DC Chamber/Special

Peachtree Immediate Care is an urgent care facility that offers a convenient, caring, and affordable alternative to the emergency room for non-life threatening and non-medical emergencies. Their newest clinic is located at 644 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.

