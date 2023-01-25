Peachtree Immediate Care CEO, Bill Miller, leadership team, clinic staff, community members, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their 81st clinic by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Jan. 10.
Peachtree Immediate Care is an urgent care facility that offers a convenient, caring, and affordable alternative to the emergency room for non-life threatening and non-medical emergencies. Their newest clinic is located at 644 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.
Peachtree Immediate Care was founded in 1999 to provide urgent care services as a convenient, caring, and affordable alternative to the emergency room. With more than 55 walk-in clinics and in partnership with the Emory Healthcare Network, they are open extended hours and weekends, nearly every day of the year. Each center strives to live up to their slogan, “Get in. Get out. Get better.”
Miller commented, "Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate our 81st clinic! We are so excited to be able to serve this area of Douglas County. This clinic offers a variety of services from minor illness and injury to sports physicals, x-rays, and occupational medicine. We hope that you will choose Peachtree Immediate Care next time you need an urgent care facility so that you can Get in. Get out. Get Better.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “We are so thrilled to celebrate your brand-new clinic here in Lithia Springs. Thank you for providing such a highly rated choice for urgent care in Douglas County. We look forward to continuing to support and promote Peachtree Immediate Care for many years to come.”
For more information about Peachtree Immediate Care or to schedule an appointment, contact them at 678.915.9887, or visit their website at www.peachtreemed.com.
