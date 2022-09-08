University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue spoke about the importance of access to higher education and the return on investment students can expect from completing a college degree during the Ribbon Cutting for Georgia Highlands College’s new Marietta site.
Georgia Highlands College (GHC) opened the new site over the summer with the goal of bringing even greater access to one of the most affordable colleges in the state and country to Marietta.
GHC is a state college in the University System of Georgia (USG) and currently offers over 40 areas of study both in the classroom and online with associate degree and bachelor’s degree options at one of the most affordable rates in the state and country with a cost of less than $8,000 and less than $15,000 respectively.
GHC’s newest location is at 1090 Northchase Parkway.
“One of our chief goals at GHC is to provide opportunity to students through access to a college degree with little to no debt after graduating,” Marietta Campus Dean Ken Reaves said. “We do this through a range of degree options, flexible scheduling, and career-focused outcomes that put traditional students as well as students who may have full time jobs and families to take care at the center of everything we do. We see student success at our college as graduating from a high-quality program for a low cost and ready for a career or ready to pursue a higher college degree program.”
Reaves added that moving to this new location in Marietta will allow GHC to increase its presence in Marietta and continue serving as the USG’s primary access institution in the region.
The former GHC Marietta location was a small site opened on the Southern Polytechnic State University campus in 2005 (now Kennesaw State University).
Students who are ready to start this fall still have 8-week class options available that start in October. To learn more, visit go.highlands.edu
Additionally, the University System of Georgia just launched a new website to help students and their families make decisions about where to attend college, what to study, how much a degree should cost and how much different career fields earn in salary over a lifetime.
Students also have access to USG’s “Find Your School” page, where they can enter information about themselves and create a list of USG institutions that meet their criteria with links to each school’s admission websites. Additional resources include links to information about financial aid, scholarships, online degrees, online courses and student support efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.