The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) celebrated local photography with its first-ever Members Photography Competition.
As part of Atlanta’s Photography Month, satellite organization Sweetwater Camera Club (SCC), and aspiring CAC member photographers throughout the community, submitting artists had the chance to win one of four cash prizes, sponsored by Steve Pritchard Woodturning.
The exhibit was on display until Nov. 21. One last award remains to be won.
The remaining award will be selected by the public, as each guest viewing the exhibit is invited to vote on his or her favorite artwork.
The first three prizes were determined by three credentialed judges: Brian Degaetano, published for over 11 years in journalism, nature, and landscape photography; Darryl Neill, President of the Atlanta Photographic Society; and Rocheal Matthews, professional portrait and event photographer.
The reception was celebrated on Nov. 3, hosted by the Sweetwater Singers who gave a talented musical ensemble of choir and piano, debuting numbers from their upcoming concert in December. On the reception evening of Nov. 3, first place was awarded to Vivian Lynch with her contrasting black and white still life “Broken Angle” boasting sharp geometric shapes and shadows.
Second Place went to Stephen Armstrong for his stark black and red Avant Garde figurative artwork “Red Angel.”
Third place went to the warm and elegant “Yellow Iris” by Stella Spyrou, showcasing the floral subject matter in a whimsically digitized silhouette.
One winner awaits his or her herald on Friday, Nov. 25, to be determined by the public’s votes in the People’s Choice Award.
Sweetwater Camera Club (SCC) meets the 2nd Thursday of each month to host a wide variety of motivating and educational presentations, competitions, critiques, and exhibits throughout the year. The purpose of the SCC is to share and promote the art and science of photography in a variety of styles and formats, all to provide a forum for photographers of all levels, novice through advanced. Visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com for more information or to become a member.
Douglas County Chamber Singers rehearsals are held at the First United Methodist Church on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The DC Chamber Singers’ purpose is to provide quality music for the citizens of Douglas County, always endeavoring to bring enjoyment to both listeners and performers. The DCCS have performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City and in Vienna.
Miss the open call for artists registrations and winner notifications? Make sure to sign up for the CAC monthly emails on Artsdouglas.org and follow them on social media. The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.