The Partners in Education (PIE) of Douglas County recently announced their Taste of PIE cookbook fundraiser featuring recipes from our supporters. This will be a professionally published cookbook, a treasured keepsake, and make excellent gifts.

PIE is designed to provide a hands-on opportunity for local businesses and organizations to share their expertise, time, resources, and ideas to enrich the academic experience for students in the Douglas County community in collaboration with the Douglas County School System and Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.

