The Partners in Education (PIE) of Douglas County recently announced their Taste of PIE cookbook fundraiser featuring recipes from our supporters. This will be a professionally published cookbook, a treasured keepsake, and make excellent gifts.
PIE is designed to provide a hands-on opportunity for local businesses and organizations to share their expertise, time, resources, and ideas to enrich the academic experience for students in the Douglas County community in collaboration with the Douglas County School System and Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.
In this effort and to fulfill our mission of building bridges between community and school, our goal is to provide funding to fill unmet needs in the classroom and for individual students and their families, treasury permitting. This can be anything from glasses and shoes to testing fees and graduation regalia.
PIE welcomes partners, faculty, staff, administrators, students, families, and residents to contribute 1-5 of your original recipes to the cookbook for consideration. A new form should be submitted for each recipe. PIE may ask for alternatives if we receive multiple versions of popular recipes. Let them know in the description box where you got your inspiration from. Please share your story with us. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with us at partnersineducationdc@gmail.com. Recipes are required by Feb. 1, 2023, to be considered and/or included. Feel free to upload one or more images alongside your recipe(s). You may also promote your school, organization, or business via black-and-white ads. Visit the PIE website for additional detailed instructions about recipe submission and ads. Thank you for contributing your recipe(s) and support of this fundraiser to help us continue our mission.
Partners in Education (PIE) began in 1996 as a partnership between the Douglas County School System and the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce. The PIE program is designed to provide a hands-on opportunity for local businesses and organizations to share their expertise, time, resources, and ideas to enrich the academic experience for students in the community. All PIE relationships are individually designed to positively impact student achievement and promote college and career readiness.
