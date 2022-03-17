Piedmont Urgent Care operations director, Nhuy Huynh, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their Douglasville location by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on March 2nd. Piedmont Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic for non-emergency illnesses, injuries, vaccinations, and diagnostic testing. They are located at 2976 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.
Piedmont Urgent Care makes it a priority to staff their clinics with specialized physicians to ensure short wait times and the best quality care possible. Their commitment to care extends beyond treatment to ensuring each member of their staff treats their patients with kindness and respect. Piedmont Urgent Care’s goal is to provide a clean and welcoming environment at each location. Their facilities are designed with patient comfort in mind with large waiting rooms, separate children’s play areas and amenities such as coffee and drink bars.
Huynh commented, "We are so excited to bring urgent care services to Douglasville and the citizens of Douglas County. We are humbled by the outpouring support we have received already from the community, and we thank you such a warm welcome.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Piedmont Urgent Care leadership, and welcomed them to the Chamber, “We are so thrilled to have your business here in Douglasville and a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for providing a critical healthcare option to the citizens of Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting Piedmont Urgent Care for many years to come.”
For more information about Piedmont Urgent Care, contact them at 404-510-6255, or visit their website at www.wellstreet.com/about-piedmont/.
