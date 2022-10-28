The Pilot Club of Sweetwater Pilot will celebrate International Care and Kindness Week during the second week November to bring awareness to how simple acts can change a day, a life, or the world by simply showing someone you care.
This year the Pilot Club of Sweetwater will honor caregivers at the Benton House of Douglasville, Douglasville Georgia on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m.
The vision of the Benton House is to create happiness by offering the finest in senior living and services to seniors and their families.
The International Week of Care and Kindness is dedicated to:
• Celebrating family caregivers at Pilot events around the world
• Encouraging families and friends to turn off cell phones and TVs at mealtime
• Cheering teachers and mentors on through notes from parents and drawings from children thanking them for their care and kindness
• And other creative ways for expressing care and appreciation, either individually or with a group.
Pilot International is made up of a diverse group of people who care for their communities and want to make the world a better place.
Pilot International’s mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world.
To do this, we come together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others. Pilots accomplish this is through caring for families in times of need.
Now in its 101th year, Pilot International is a volunteer service organization with over 500 clubs throughout the world.
Committed to “Do More. Care More. and Be More” for their communities every day, Pilots, Anchors and Compass members provide financial and hands-on support for numerous national and local initiatives in keeping with Pilot International’s focuses — Brain Safety & Health and Supporting those who care for others.
Contact the Pilot Club of Sweetwater for more information about International Care & Kindness Week and Pilot International.
