Place of Kai Yoni Steam & Salt Cave celebrates grand opening

Place of Kai owner, Kalah Harris, staff, family, friends, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 22. Place of Kai Yoni Steam & Salt Cave is a wellness spa that provides a holistic approach to mend and nourish the mind, body, and soul. It is a place where clients can relax, refresh, and rejuvenate.
At Place of Kai, their overall goal is to attain balance in physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. All services offer holistic ways to address aliments that many people face today. Place of Kai utilizes many traditional practices to maintain our health because our health is our wealth. They were recently recognized as a 2021 Douglas County Small Business to Watch by the Douglas County Chamber. In addition to the oxygen bar and salt cave, Place of Kai also offers yoni steam and reiki sessions. Clients also have the flexibility of membership packages and weekly specials to choose from.
Harris commented, “If you've been on the search for a wellness spa that provides a holistic approach to mend and nourish your mind, body, and soul, you're in luck. We know that one cannot be fully healed when the other is ignored. It's time to start living healthier and happier.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated and welcomed Kalah and her staff to Douglas County and the Chamber “we are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglasville, and we are so excited to welcome you to the Chamber family! We look forward to supporting and promoting Place of Kai Yoni Steam & Salt Cave for years to come.”
For more information on Place of Kai Yoni Steam & Salt Cave, contact them at 770-485-5199, visit their website www.placeofkai.com, or stop by their store located at 12333 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Douglasville, Ga 30134. Like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @placeofkai.
