SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
South Douglas fourth-graders participated in the recording of four episodes of the Who Was Books podcast last month.
The kids read books from the popular Who Was series. These books feature famous figures such as Clara Barton, Bruce Lee, The Wright Brothers and George Washington Carver.
SDES students also had the opportunity to participate in a friendly trivia contest hosted by a crew of voiceover artists. Some of the voiceover artists are actors from the Emmy Award nominated Who Was Netflix show.
The winners of the contest were awarded a box of Who Was books for themselves and for the school. The program is scheduled to air on various podcast channels in May.
Contestants: Natalie Pryor, Tripp Starling, Ellie Patterson, Kinsley Everette, Branson Baxter, Parker Paden, Ava Jean Barrington and Ozi Okwumabua.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.