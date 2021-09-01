The Never Alone Clubhouse Recovery Community Organization is holding a Poker Ride for Recovery on Sept. 18.
The Motorcycle & Car Poker Run will also include a Recovery Picnic after the big event.
The event will start at Harley Davidson of Atlanta on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.
Registration will take place from 9-10:45 a.m. Coffee, breakfast pastries and water will be served for riders and passengers. Kick stands are up at 11 a.m.
The on-site registration fee is $20 for a single rider and $25 with a passenger. Discounts are being offered for pre-registration which started Aug. 1.
A picnic will take place following the ride from 1-2:30 p.m. at 8380-C Grady Street in Douglasville with hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks.
Net event proceeds will benefit the local recovery community. The Never Alone Clubhouse is a safe space where members of the recovery community can form positive connections and establish healing.
For more information email theneveraloneclubhouse@gmail.com, call 888-428-6726 or 770-485-1294, or visit www.neveralonech.org.
