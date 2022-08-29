Jim Polof, owner of Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Douglasville, was recently honored by Alliance Franchise Brands network with the prestigious Sales Growth award.
Presented during the network’s 2022 convention, the Sales Growth award is given annually to the top 10 businesses in Alliance Franchise Brands international network of marketing and print, and signs and graphics services providers.
“The core value we were founded upon is putting our customers first, and this achievement personifies this and demonstrates a level of service that distinguishes our Allegra Center from other marketing and print providers,” said Polof. “Our team continues to serve local businesses and organizations during prosperous times as well as during times of economic challenge – a testament to what a true marketing partner does."
Allegra is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including marketing consultation, copywriting and graphic design services, advanced printing technologies including full-color printing, digital color signs, posters and banners, complete finishing services, mailing services, variable data capabilities, promotional products and print management solutions. Allegra can also help businesses with search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns and web-to-print solutions.
Located at 7447 Douglas Boulevard, Allegra is independently owned and operated and a member of Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing and visual communications, linking more than 600 locations in North America.
To learn more about Allegra in Douglasville, visit www.allegrawga.com or call 770-942-4242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.