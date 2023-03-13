The March Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) features Nikkistitch and her unique cross-stitched designs. From relatable quotes to dad jokes galore, you’re sure to laugh at the witty pieces in this month’s Pop Up Arts Shop/
Nicole Barnes was taught to cross stitch at the age of 5. She mostly followed kits and moved to the impressive full-coverage (those which take months and years to complete) pieces that she gifted to friends and family. The sudden emergence of cross stitch as a more modern and mainstream form of expression turned out many quick and easy patterns that consumers adored. She recently acquired an embroidery machine which allows for even more creatively framed pieces to be concocted.
Barnes prides herself in finding the most “ridiculous” or absolutely ‘appropriate’ frames to which she pairs the perfect blend of fabric and floss to create these truly unique and individual pieces. She hopes you find the perfect piece to compliment your home, to gift to someone you love, or will adorn any space which will bring a smile to your face.
She can create custom creations featuring phrases, characters, or (almost) any idea one can conjure so if you don’t see anything on display that perfectly fits — just contact the CAC at (770) 949-2787 with your request and she will happily create the perfect combination of frame and cross stitch or embroidered creation to meet your design ideas or needs!
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.