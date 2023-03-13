The March Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) features Nikkistitch and her unique cross-stitched designs. From relatable quotes to dad jokes galore, you’re sure to laugh at the witty pieces in this month’s Pop Up Arts Shop/

Nicole Barnes was taught to cross stitch at the age of 5. She mostly followed kits and moved to the impressive full-coverage (those which take months and years to complete) pieces that she gifted to friends and family. The sudden emergence of cross stitch as a more modern and mainstream form of expression turned out many quick and easy patterns that consumers adored. She recently acquired an embroidery machine which allows for even more creatively framed pieces to be concocted.

Trending Videos