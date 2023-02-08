The February Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) features candles and other “zen”sational goods from Lisa Waldron of Zen Zaia Candle, Co.
Discover a new you this year, in a new refreshed light, with products that are vegan, chemical free, and eco-friendly.
Waldron was a working single mom getting sick and stressed out when she decided to chase her dream and start her own company. The one thing she knew was that she wanted to do something that aligned with a clean, non-toxic, minimalistic, peace-driven lifestyle. Almost three years later Waldron’s business, Zen Zaia Candle Company LLC., has grown to include organic soaps, organic lip balms, room sprays, bath salts, and so much more. In addition to the products, Lisa facilitates candle making workshops as well. Reach out to us to learn more about a candle-making session!
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
