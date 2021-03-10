Pop-up Concert on Friday

Friday’s forecast of partly cloudy skies and 77 degrees has prompted the City of Villa Rica to schedule another “pop-up” concert. The event is a follow-up to last week’s impromptu concert at The Mill amphitheater downtown, one of several the city plans for good weather days. This week, The Band Stringfield will be performing at The Mill on Friday, March 12, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The band is described as a high-energy, dynamic band from Villa Rica, that plays a variety of music — everything from Zac Brown to Jimi Hendrix to Lenny Kravitz.

 Special to the Sentinel