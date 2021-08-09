The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) continues with Pop Up Summer adventure for the community.
The “How I Got Over – A Lockdown Collection” opening reception was a discussion-packed, visually rich and literally delicious event.
If you missed the reception, you still have the month of August to visit for a walk-through.
Weekdays through Aug. 25, six artists have work on display reflecting on overcoming the quarantine— “How I Got Over; A Lockdown Collection” August’s exhibiting artists include Tiffany Charesse, rEN Dillard, Akua Hardy, Crystal Jin Kim, Joseph McKinney, and Sean Mulkey.
What better time to come view the artwork than when there’s food, live music, local businesses to shop, and a Tiny Fundraiser artwork to collect? Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, from 5-7 p.m. the CAC will keep its doors open for community fun. Events at the CAC are always free and open to the public, with plenty of parking provided for guests.
The Tiny Fundraiser comes to the center every year, but you’ve never seen it like this before. Vendors are setting up on the front lawn Thursdays, with music playing on the porch and food for guests.
Artists have turned in their 6x6 works of art to be displayed for the months of July and August. The artworks are sold for $20 each to support the events and programs provided to the community by the Arts Council.
On Aug. 12, 5-7 p.m., you can order delicacies from the Hud Truck, Sweet Sisters Ice Cream, Bedelia’s Bees, and shop from The Peach Mitten, Painted 2 Perfection, Paparazzi $5 Jewelry, The Memory Bunny, Natural Gifts, BellaJai & Co., Something Unique, My Sister’s Keeper, and much more.
Nichols Center, one of the CAC’s Satellite organizations, will host the evening of Aug. 12. The Nichols Center will have succulents and unique gifts to peruse. The Nichols Center offers support for families affected by substance use disorder and mental health through treatment planning, community linkage, and educational awareness. For more information, contact Tara Nichols at nicholscenter.recovery@gmail.com.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
