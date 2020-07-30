SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber recently announced its newest member of Chairman’s Circle: POSolutions, Inc. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. Shandron Pemberton, President of POSolutions, Inc. was officially welcomed to the Chairman’s Circle at the GreyStone Power Leadership Luncheon in July.
“We are thrilled to welcome POSolutions, Inc. as a business partner and community advocate,” says Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, “We look forward to a bright future as we support and promote POSolutions, Inc. as a member of the Chairman’s Circle.”
POSolutions, Inc. is a full-service property management firm that provides property management services for homeowner and condominium associations. Their mission is to help develop communities by educating and motivating owners to build safer communities. POSolutions, Inc. specializes in all areas of real estate and asset management, various areas including building and facilities maintenance, financial recovery and neighborhood management programs.
Pemberton commented, “In considering the extensive services provided by the Douglas Chamber to local businesses, our decision to support the Chairman’s Circle came with ease. As a small business owner, I have a first-hand understanding of the challenges that business owners face. As such, I have witnessed the support efforts provided to businesses by the Douglas Chamber and truly feel it’s my responsibility to help with the continued development of our local business community.”
DC Chamber
Chairman’s Circle
This esteemed group of individuals represents businesses and individuals who have chosen to go the extra mile in their support for the Chamber and its mission; they do so because they believe that the voice of business must be heard. These leaders invest time and money toward the job creation, quality of life, workforce development and marketing goals of the community.
The Chairman’s Circle includes top level executives and community leaders that help turn thought into action. Involvement at this level puts their business at the table with the movers and shakers of Douglas County. Additionally, Visionary Partners help pave the way for the future of the business community in Douglas County. They are the pioneers of innovation and growth in our community that ensure the mission and values of the Chamber will continue to remain relevant for many, many years.
For information on the Douglas County Chamber, contact their office at 770-942-5022 or visit the Chamber website, www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
