Members of Fairfield Plantation’s American Legion Post No. 338 honored hundreds of veterans at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Saturday by placing wreaths and small American flags on grave sites as part of the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Thirty years ago, the owner of wreath company in Harrington, Maine found himself with a surplus of the Christmas greenery and wondered how he could find an outlet for his overstocked inventory. A memory from when he was a 12-year boy provided the answer.

