Members of Fairfield Plantation’s American Legion Post No. 338 honored hundreds of veterans at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Saturday by placing wreaths and small American flags on grave sites as part of the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Thirty years ago, the owner of wreath company in Harrington, Maine found himself with a surplus of the Christmas greenery and wondered how he could find an outlet for his overstocked inventory. A memory from when he was a 12-year boy provided the answer.
Morrill Worcester, founder of Worcester Wreath Company, visited Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Washington, D.C. after winning a trip to the nation’s capital as a paper boy for the Bangor Daily News. The trip to D.C. was something he would never forget, but the visit to Arlington made an indelible impact on the young man.
So, with the assistance of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made to transport the wreaths 725 miles south to DC and have them placed on the grave sites at the 640-acre sanctuary.
The tradition continues at Arlington and through the years it has extended to more than 3,400 cemeteries throughout the world.
