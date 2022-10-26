And the People’s Choice Award Goes to…
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) recently waved farewell to the National Juried Arts Show (NJAS) 2022 exhibit by presenting the People’s Choice Award.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
And the People’s Choice Award Goes to…
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) recently waved farewell to the National Juried Arts Show (NJAS) 2022 exhibit by presenting the People’s Choice Award.
Votes were tallied on the final day when over fifty artists began to pick up work, asking who had won the final cash prize after the community had voted throughout the month. Throughout September, individuals touring the exhibit were granted one vote for the artwork that made an impression on them above the rest. With such a large collection of visually rich and diverse work, the votes came close.
Without further ado, the CAC proudly announces the winner of the NJAS 2022 People’s Choice Award – Landen Prather for “Sacred Refraction.” The prized piece is a contemporary abstract artwork, horizontally encompassing the viewer in a labyrinth of geometric shapes like broken glass, with eyes piercing through the negative spaces staring back at the viewer. “Sacred Refraction” royally exudes purple hues and cool tones, with bits of complimenting colors facing off, framed in majestic silver.
NJAS sees talents from multiple states every year. Another giant “Thank You” to Dennis Connally for sponsoring this year’s fabulous show and five talented finalists. Taking 1st place was E. Richard Clark for “Workclothes” from his Quiltmaker Series;” 2nd place went to Camyljah Rose for her mixed media ``Transplant;” Susan Burns took 3rd place for “Look Again;” Honorable Mention went to Marsha McGarity’s sculpture “Big City Blues.” The Douglas County Art Guild presented an award to Arnold German’s watercolor “Sun Bather.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.