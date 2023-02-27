The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to partner with the Douglas County School System and Brighten Academy for the twelfth annual “Principal 4 a Day” on Wednesday, March 22nd.
This program allows members of the business community to visit one of the 36 schools in Douglas County or Brighten Academy and shadow the principal for a portion of the day.
“Principal 4 a Day” is a program adopted by the Douglas County School System and the Douglas County Chamber in 2011.
Participants will learn about the creative programs and offerings available at “their” respective school while engaging in different aspects of “a day in the life” of a principal. Each participant has a say in what school and what time they will be principal for a day!
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “Principal 4 a Day continues to be a great experience that our Chamber members truly enjoy and look forward to each year.
Allowing business leaders to have access to principals is an excellent way for the community to see the needs of each school and to help tell the story of the successes they achieve daily.”
“The Douglas County School System is again pleased to partner with the Douglas County Chamber to offer Principal 4 A Day,” stated Superintendent Trent North.
“This is an excellent opportunity for our community members to visit with principals in our schools and learn more about the quality education we provide and become better acquainted with the learning that takes place every day.
“Our principals and staff are all committed to offering an excellent education to all students in a safe, supportive environment.”
Applications are available on the Chamber’s website and are due by 5 p.m. on March 14th.
For more information on Principal 4 a Day contact the Chamber at 770.942.5022.
