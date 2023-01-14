Purple Coneflower (Echinacea Purpurea) is very popular perennial and a Georgia native plant. They are winter-hardy in zones 3-9, and are drought-tolerant. These plants are easy to care for with regular watering, a light layer of compost in the spring and a fall cut-back. This also ensures your Coneflowers will come to life again and be bushy in appearance in the spring. Leaving the seed heads in the winter helps feed the birds. To germinate, you can scatter the seeds onto damp soil. Be sure to water it if it is overly dry during winter. Flowers start blooming in late spring and will continue blooming to mid-fall. They do best in full sunlight but can tolerate partial shade.
Coneflowers will get very large but do not spread quickly. They don’t overtake your flower bed because they don’t have rhizomes. Coneflowers are prolific bloomers. If you continue removing the dead flowers, they will keep blooming all summer. Plants need to be divided about every 3 to 4 years. Because it has a fibrous root system, it can be divided when it is dormant. Do not split the plant while it is flowering, or it will die. They do best in full sunlight but can tolerate partial shade.
Coneflowers are not poisonous but can cause stomach discomfort to pets if too much is ingested!
Coneflowers grow well with plants like Bee Balm, Phlox, Salvia, and Anise Hyssop. Other companion plants are Lavender, Gaillardia (Blanket Flower), Ornamental Oregano, Goldenrod (Solidago), Sedum (Stonecrop). These colorful flowers attract butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds, particularly butterflies like Fritillaries, Monarchs, Painted Ladies and Swallowtails and birds like Blue Jays Cardinals and Goldfinches.
Today, there are several cultivars of Coneflowers, with colors like orange, white, pink, and peach. We have been successful in using the new cultivars in some of our butterfly gardens.
There are a number of medicinal uses for Coneflowers. Coneflowers help general immune system stimulation during flu, colds, coughs, bronchitis, upper respiratory tract infections. In addition, they assist in the treatment of bladder infections and some inflammatory conditions. Both the upper parts and the roots of the plants are used in tablets, tinctures, and extracts.
Coneflowers contain a variety of active compounds, such as caffeic acid, alkamides, phenolic acids, rosmarinic acid, polyacetylenes, and probably more. You can make a delicious herbal tea from the Coneflower, called Echinacea Tea. Although all parts of the Coneflower are edible, the leaves and flower buds are most commonly used for herbal tea. You can drink Echinacea tea 3 times a day until you feel better. Do not take it for more than 10 days, and do not drink it on an empty stomach. Do not drink Echinacea tea if you have an autoimmune disorder such as Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, or HIV. Please consult your doctor before you take use any herbal supplements.
Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaska-mastergardener@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.