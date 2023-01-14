Purple Coneflower (Echinacea Purpurea) is very popular perennial and a Georgia native plant. They are winter-hardy in zones 3-9, and are drought-tolerant. These plants are easy to care for with regular watering, a light layer of compost in the spring and a fall cut-back. This also ensures your Coneflowers will come to life again and be bushy in appearance in the spring. Leaving the seed heads in the winter helps feed the birds. To germinate, you can scatter the seeds onto damp soil. Be sure to water it if it is overly dry during winter. Flowers start blooming in late spring and will continue blooming to mid-fall. They do best in full sunlight but can tolerate partial shade.

Coneflowers will get very large but do not spread quickly. They don’t overtake your flower bed because they don’t have rhizomes. Coneflowers are prolific bloomers. If you continue removing the dead flowers, they will keep blooming all summer. Plants need to be divided about every 3 to 4 years. Because it has a fibrous root system, it can be divided when it is dormant. Do not split the plant while it is flowering, or it will die. They do best in full sunlight but can tolerate partial shade.

Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaska-mastergardener@gmail.com

