SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Quality Care for Children (QCC) announced Dec. 29 that it is adding three new child care programs to its U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). QCC aids programs through CACFP as a way to help child care providers deliver a better-quality food program and assist children living in food insecure homes with access to healthy food. QCC supports more than 130 child care centers and 440 family child care home programs located throughout Georgia.
“By participating in the CACFP, child care providers are able to offer the children in their care fresher, more nutritious foods while also receiving resources to help them create better monthly menus and save money that can be reinvested into other areas of their program,” said Pam Tatum, president and chief executive officer for Quality Care for Children. “At this time, Georgia’s child care providers can use all the help they can get to alleviate extra costs in their programs.”
Providing children with consistent and highly nutritious meals is critical to their development. Many families who live in food insufficient households rely on child care programs and schools for daily meals and snacks to supplement what their children eat. Without proper nutrition, children lag behind their peers in cognitive development and often have poor health overall, including a higher chance at being obese. Meals are available to all children enrolled in the program at no separate charge, helping to provide them with regular and nutritious meals daily at their child care program.
The newest early learning child care programs sponsored by Quality Care for Children are:
• Bright Minds Learning Academy (Douglas County)
3382 Highway 5, Suite B, Douglasville, Ga., 30135
• Building Blocks Learning Academy (Fulton County)
1520 Warsaw Road, Roswell, Ga., 30076
• The Kids Zone Learning Center (Whitfield County)
505 Underwood Street, Dalton, Ga., 30721
The Child and Adult Care Food Program was established in 1968 by Congress to ensure children in licensed or approved daycare centers, settlement houses, and recreation centers were receiving nutritious meals.
Approximately 20 years later, following the passage of the Older American Act, new amendments allowed for participation by select adult day care centers, which initiated the name change to its current Child and Adult Care Food Program name. Ten years later, the program was further updated to allow for “at-risk” afterschool programs and shelters housing homeless children to participate.
