If you grew up in the country in the South, then you know what Rabbit tobacco looks like. Chances are, you or a sibling have rolled the tobacco into brown paper and attempted to smoke it — just remember not to catch the cotton on fire as my siblings did.

Rabbit tobacco (Gnaphalium obtusifolium) isn’t tobacco at all, but a member of the Aster family. We see it in the Community Garden as cudweed (which we now readily remove, but may keep a few in the future). It is one of the host plants for the American Lady butterfly. The American Lady will raise several broods of larvae over the course of butterfly season (May through November). Deer and turkey will also eat the foliage.

Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com.

