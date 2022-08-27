If you grew up in the country in the South, then you know what Rabbit tobacco looks like. Chances are, you or a sibling have rolled the tobacco into brown paper and attempted to smoke it — just remember not to catch the cotton on fire as my siblings did.
Rabbit tobacco (Gnaphalium obtusifolium) isn’t tobacco at all, but a member of the Aster family. We see it in the Community Garden as cudweed (which we now readily remove, but may keep a few in the future). It is one of the host plants for the American Lady butterfly. The American Lady will raise several broods of larvae over the course of butterfly season (May through November). Deer and turkey will also eat the foliage.
Rabbit tobacco is native to eastern North America and can be found in meadows, alongside roads, and in gardens where you do not want them. It is biennial, meaning that it takes two years to fully develop its grayish black tobacco leaves. The plant is green during the summer months and will bloom in their second year. The flowers are not particularly showy, but are pretty when planted with other plants. After the plants have dried, the blooms will drop their seeds and spread open.
The dried leaves of rabbit tobacco should be showing up now. In addition to serving as a host for the American Lady butterfly, American native tribes used the plant as an herb. The Cherokee used it for colds, in sweat baths and other similar uses. Creeks used it in a variety of purposes, the most unusual of them was as a wash for people who wanted to run away.
Most common uses seem to be to add the dried leaves to boiling water and drink it. This will reduce the length of viral infections and help to remove mucous from the lungs.
While rabbit tobacco is not often seen in gardens, it has a striking appearance, an unusual fragrance and many pollinators are attracted to its flowers. The flowers are white with a yellow center, and bloom from July through Autumn. You may need to treat the plant as an annual, starting it from seed each spring. Full sun is best if you wish the plant to remain compact. Without full sun, the plant may become leggy and require staking.
The flowers are insect-pollinated, primarily by small bees, wasps, and flies. Flowers will last throughout the winter, giving some interest to an otherwise dull garden. Rabbit tobacco will also dry well and can be used in dried arrangements.
The seeds are tiny and can be blended with sand to ensure even planting. They should not be buried but simply pressed into the soil. If you add rabbit tobacco to your garden, the pollinators will be happy, and you will have one more “host” plant to attract butterflies.
Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaskamaster gardener@gmail.com.
Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.