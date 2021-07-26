Ray recognized as Georgia Certified Chamber Executive

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO Sara Ray was among six chamber professionals who recently met the criteria to become a Georgia Certified Chamber Executive (GCCE).
Ray and the five others were recognized by the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) at the 2021 Executive Leadership Conference held at the Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island.
In 1993, the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) began looking at ways to enhance public awareness and credibility of the Chamber of Commerce profession.
One of the items selected to accomplish this was the establishment of a designation which exemplifies excellence and professionalism of Georgia’s Chamber Executives. This designation would be based upon experience, service to GACCE, training/continuing education and personal achievement.
The Georgia Certified Chamber Executive (GCCE) was created to strengthen career development, provide an opportunity for personal recognition, and measure individual progress.
The process for those Chamber Executives wishing to achieve this designation include completing the GCCE application and providing supporting documentation, writing a 250-word essay describing their views on their performance as a Chamber Executive, and providing letters of recommendation from a Past Chamber Chair and three GACCE peers. The application and supporting material are then reviewed by a panel of judges.
GACCE has a total of 22 current chamber executives who have achieved this designation.
In addition to Ray, the following chamber professionals also met the criteria to be named a Georgia Certified Chamber Executive:
• Aura Lee Durham, Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce
• Joseph Henning, Henry County Chamber of Commerce
• Beth Morrison, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce
• Julie Paysen, Toccoa-Stephens County Chamber of Commerce
• Tommie Beth Willis, Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce
GACCE is the professional society of chamber of commerce executives and staff in the state of Georgia. The mission of GACCE is to educate, engage, and empower chamber professionals.
