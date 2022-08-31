Reading is key to everything in life. There are few 21st century jobs that cannot be performed without strong reading skills. Therefore, reading instruction and the love of reading is something that we strive to instill in our students while they are young.
Cameron Sheldon, the media specialist at Chapel Hill Elementary School, asked teachers to help inspire our young readers.
“I run my media center around the idea that readers are truly leaders, therefore I thought it would be inspiring to ask the leaders in our building — our teachers and staff to share books that are meaningful to them,” Sheldon said.
Sheldon featured this display on Chapel Hill’s morning green-screen newscast and they’re flying off the shelf. The students are delighted to read books that are recommended by their current or even former teachers.
“Readers are truly leaders,” she said.
