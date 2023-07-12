UWG Mabel

Recent University of West Georgia physics alumna Mabel Stephenson received many accolades before commencement. She will be attending the University of Texas this fall for graduate school.

 UWG/SPECIAL

University of West Georgia physics major Mabel Stephenson has spent most of her life looking into the past.

She often wondered about the idea of nothing becoming something within the chasm of the universe. Stephenson later began a life path researching this question.