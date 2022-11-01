The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is presenting a brand-new exhibit during October and November.
The Members Photography Exhibit is a celebration of Atlanta’s official photography month and local artists.
The CAC invites the public to the exhibit reception on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6-8 p.m. Douglas County Chamber Singers has generously agreed to host the reception.
Over 25 photographers submitted work to the exhibit with members from the CAC and local Sweetwater Camera Club all to present their work and enter to win one of four cash prizes. Seventy-two photographs featuring stunning vistas, wildlife, and portraiture will be on display until Nov. 21.
Three cash awards will be awarded on the night of the reception. These include first place, second place, and third place cash prizes.
A panel of three judges will determine the award winners this year: Brian Degaetano, who published for over 11 years in journalism, nature, and landscape photography; Darryl Neill, President of the Atlanta Photographic Society; and Rocheal Matthews, professional portrait and event photographer. A People’s Choice award will be announced at the end of October.
Friends and family of the artists can view the exhibit to vote on their favorite photograph. Steve Pritchard Woodturning graciously has sponsored the cash prizes.
“Reflections – Local Lenses” encapsulates perfectly what the goal of this exhibit is. To bring together a community of artists to share their perspectives and how they see the world. Everyone lives life through a different lens. Pieces like “From This Angle” by Ernie Hendrix, or “Field of Dreams” by Tracie Joyner are "slice of life" photos. These bring the viewer right into the moment that the photographer was experiencing.
Additionally, many pieces of the Exhibit feature unique perspectives from the artist. Abstract elements in pieces by Linda Britt or creative framing in Landen Prather’s works result in experimental feeling pieces. Each artist featured in the Exhibit reflected their unique vision onto a canvas to share with the community.
Sweetwater Camera Club (SCC) meets on the second Thursday of each month to host a wide variety of motivating and educational presentations, competitions, critiques, and exhibits throughout the year. The purpose of the SCC is to share and promote the art and science of photography in various styles and formats, all to provide a forum for photographers of all levels, novice through advanced. Visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com for more information or to become a member.
Don’t miss out on any future exhibit receptions or events! Make sure to sign up for the CAC monthly emails on Artsdouglas.org and follow us on social media @artsdouglas. The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia. Open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
