The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is opening its newest exhibit titled: “Reflective Flowers, Life’s Journey through Petals.” The exhibit will be on display from July 6 — July 27.

Guests will explore a stunning collection of floral artworks that is sure to impress. Beth Cullen, Camyljah Rose, Lea Ann Slotkin, and Lucy Thomas bring their passion for floral art to the CAC.