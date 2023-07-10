The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is opening its newest exhibit titled: “Reflective Flowers, Life’s Journey through Petals.” The exhibit will be on display from July 6 — July 27.
Guests will explore a stunning collection of floral artworks that is sure to impress. Beth Cullen, Camyljah Rose, Lea Ann Slotkin, and Lucy Thomas bring their passion for floral art to the CAC.
Introducing the group of talented artists, each with their unique style and perspective: Lucy Thomas, driven by pure joy, creates art that serves as both a personal boost and a calming escape. Beth Cullen’s passion for painting and drawing was ignited during an experimental class in 2014, leading her to receive numerous awards and actively participate in juried exhibitions. Lea Ann Slotkin’s artistry extends to Atlanta, where she is represented by The Atlanta Artist Collective and Trinity Design. Lastly, Camyljah Rose’s current body of work delves into the intertwining connections between identity, relationships, flora, and color. Together, these artists have explored the beauty and the symbolism that flowers represent, and present their masterpieces for all.
No life source better compliments our stories than plants, chosen to reflect the milestones throughout each year. From birth to death, flowers are a symbol of every event along the path of life. Petals become companions to us at all intervals, from baby showers to funerals and countless stops along the way. Perhaps we see a reflection of ourselves in plants and petals, reaching and growing, full of life and celebrating, yet fragile and finite in lifespan.
Douglasville Community Theater hosted the opening reception for “Reflective Flowers” on Thursday, July 6th, from 6-8 p.m. The mission of The Douglasville Community Theater is to create and provide a diverse community theater that enriches, educates, and entertains the people of west Georgia and metro Atlanta.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
