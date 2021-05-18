The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) celebrated a win for Spring Break Arts Camp this past April, keeping all campers safe while providing a wonderful week full of activities and creativity.
Now the CAC is open for registrations for Summer Arts Camp, the CAC camp held at Hunter Park, June 7-11. More information, and registration options can be found at Artsdouglas.org.
Four multi-disciplinary art instructors will guide campers through a week of creativity toward a final performance on Friday, June 11 for families.
Campers will enjoy exploring painting, sculpture, music, dance, theater, outside activities, and meeting new friends.
The week will leave them with memories of Summer to cherish for a lifetime. Art-Portunity Scholarships will be given to lucky students this year after working with art teachers in local Title I schools for recommendations.
Registration is currently open on the website, but seats are limited and they are already going fast. If our child is fascinated with the arts, if you are a working parent, or if you want your child to experience a device-free week this Summer, make your plans before spots are filled.
Once registered at Artsdouglas.org, you will receive paperwork with details for the week and instructions for daily requirements. Questions about camp can be sent directly to Brittany.gilbert@artsdouglas.org.
The fee for campers is $125 (CAC member $115) with a sibling discount of $5 once first child is paid. The CAC has worked with our counselors to offer provisions for early drop off (8-8:30 a.m.) and late pick up (4:30-5 p.m.) for families who need the service at a cost of $10 per time slot. Two snacks are provided during each day, but lunches must be provided by families…and don’t forget your water bottles this Georgia Summer!
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
