The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County has opened registration for Spring Break Arts Camp at Boundary Waters Activity Center.
During Spring Break, April 3-7, campers will spend a productive time exploring a wide variety of art forms with four expert and experienced teaching artists.
Children ages 7-12 are invited to sign up for a week of arts-centered fun. Your child will experience four art classes each day in collaboration with one amazing production on Friday, April 7.
The goal of the Spring Break Arts Camp is to encourage and reveal the talents of every camper to highlight the impact the arts have on young children in developing their creative skills, social interactions, and cultural awareness. But above all, this week will leave campers with memories of fun and inspiration. Fees for the week are $135 for the first child ($125 for CAC members) with a discount for siblings. Camp runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., with an early drop-off and late pickup option for parents, at an additional fee. Space is limited. Registration can be done in person or by visiting the CAC website at www.artsdouglas.org.
During the Spring Break Arts Camp, artists will work with each student on specific projects within their discipline that reflect on a common theme. The theme this year is Family Tree: Reaching new Heights. Students will learn, explore their heritage, and the value of family, and reflect on their past, present, and future through artistic creativity.
The camp concludes with a Celebration of Success on Friday, April 7. Families are welcome to attend a final performance and showcase of work from the week. The campers will put together a gallery of their artwork, with a performance full of dancing, song, and characters that will surprise! This performance is not just a sideshow, but an opportunity to make lifelong memories!
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
