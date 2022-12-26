Reid Plantation’s social committee recently donated a variety of items to 26 children within the Division of Family and Children Services.
Reid Plantations, located off Highway 101 near the intersection of Rockmart Road and Industrial Boulevard, is comprised of over 200 single family homes, ranging from 1,500 to 5,000 square feet.
Stephanie Warmoth, who serves on Reid Plantation’s HOA, said Reid Plantation sponsored nine families last year while raising roughly $3,000 in donations. Warmoth said they were grateful to be able to exceed last year’s total.
“It was such a huge community boost that brought us together in a way that was much needed,” Warmoth said. “I’m just so proud of how generous our community has been with giving some magic to these children who need it the most. It’s what Christmas is all about.”
