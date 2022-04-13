State Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-South Fulton, along with South Fulton Mayor Pro Tem Corey A. Reeves, will host an event to announce the recipients of the Environmental Justice Community Project Scholarship and tree giveaway event on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Crowe’s Nest Mega-Plex in South Fulton.
At this event, Rep. Thomas and Mayor Pro Tem Reeves will announce the two recipients of the $500 scholarships. This essay contest is open to adults and youth. Individuals may submit their 300-350 word essay until Monday, April 18, 2022.
In honor of Earth Day, Rep. Thomas will also give away 300 trees, including Red Maple, Ash, French and Horn Bean varieties. Sponsors of the tree giveaway event include MTO Sustainability, Alderidge Services, Golden Gate Health Care Resources, Inc., and Tomorrow’s Farmers Productions, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.