SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Marziyeh Amirizadeh — or Marzi — is an Iranian immigrant who was born just a few months before the 1979 Iranian Revolution toppled the Shah of Iran and swept a radical Islamic regime into power. Through the grace of God, Amirizadeh became a Christian despite growing up under this authoritarian, socialistic, Islamic regime where children were indoctrinated by the government.
The Douglas County Republican Women’s Club is hosting a special brunch with Amirizadeh today at 11 a.m. at the West Metro Church of God on Kings Highway.
After becoming a Christian, Amirizadehi shared her Christian faith with fellow Iranians by distributing thousands of bibles and by participating in the underground Iranian church. In 2009, she was arrested in Tehran for promoting Christianity and was thrown into the notorious Evin prison — one of the most brutal prisons in the world.
While incarcerated, Amirizadeh endured months of mental and physical hardships, including intense interrogation. She was convicted of apostasy, blasphemy and promoting Christianity and sentenced to death by a radical Islamic court.
Finally, under pressure from human rights and Christian’s organizations, the Iranian government released Amirizadeh, and she emigrated to the United States where she became a United States citizen. Amirizadeh moved to Atlanta and enrolled at Georgia Tech University where she later earned her master’s degree in international Affairs.
Amirizadeh is a published author and public speaker. Her first book is “Captive in Iran” which was published in April 2013. Since then, she has been shared her story in the United States and in other countries, with people and policymakers, in order to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of religious minorities in Iran. She is working on her second book that is going to publish soon.
Her primary mission is to warn fellow Americans that freedom must be cultivated and defended. Amirizadeh feels deep gratitude for this country and its people which have given her so much. She feels a responsibility to stand up, serve, and encourage her fellow Americans to fight for their values, faith, and freedom.
Amirizadeh is committed to public service and plans to announce her candidacy for Georgia State Assembly in the 2022 elections.
The brunch today is $14 per person. Book purchases can be made at the event for $20.
