RGBusiness Concierge Services owner, Dr. Richard Block, and Chamber representatives celebrated their business by holding a Chamber Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 9. RGBusiness Concierge Services is designed to support small business owners with a variety of services that help them thrive and grow. They are located at 12461 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.
RGB seeks to help businesses meet their goals by introducing them to community members and other businesses, mitigating local government processes such as obtaining licenses and permits, marketing and event planning advice, assists in booking engagements, and more. The overall desire of RGBusiness Concierge Services is to be an advocate and a mentor for any business.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Dr. Block, “I am so thankful to have you as a friend and a Chamber Member. We look forward to supporting and promoting your business for many years to come!”
For more information about RGBusiness Concierge Services, contact them at 770-314-8229 or visit www.rgbusinessconciergeservices.com. Follow them on Facebook at rgbconciergeservices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.