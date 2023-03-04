It was two years ago, around eleven in the morning on a Thursday. I was in our bedroom where, more often than not, I tuck in to write.

Most of my nine books and over 1,000 columns have been written while propped in bed — mainly because I start while still in my night clothes — but others have been written from a back porch rocker.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of What Southern Women Know About Faith. She is married to television producer and writer, John Tinker.

Trending Videos