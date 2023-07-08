Over the past few years, I’ve lost too many loved ones who meandered out of this life and crossed the River Jordan.

“I don’t know why the Lord keeps taking the good ones and leaving the bad ones,” I complained to a friend, recently widowed. Her husband had been a celebrated legend of the ages.

