Robert Malone Richardson Jr., 75, of Villa Rica, died Thursday, March 24, 2022.
A celebration of life service for Robert will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Ave, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, Washington, D.C. 20037 US,
www.humanesociety.org or The Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, https://atlantahumane.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Richardson family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
