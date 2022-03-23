Douglas County High School senior Lindsey Robles took first place Saturday in the Class 6A State Literary Competition for Argumentative Essay. Robles is in the International Baccalaureate program at DCHS. She is pictured with Justin Stephens, director of theatre at DCHS, and IB English teacher Shea St. John.
Robles takes first place at State Literary Competition
- Photos special to the Sentinel
-
- Updated
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- BOER to hear election challenge next Tuesday
- More suspects sought in Gable gun burglary
- This is Douglas: Edwin Ford has grown his ministry through helping others
- Sheriff's office releases BOLO on suspect in Marco's armed robbery
- Tip leads to arrest of man wanted for sex crimes
- Couple steals Paulding bus, takes for 'joy ride' Tuesday
- Two men dead, one critically injured in Paulding shooting
- State Senate budget writers OK fiscal 2023 state budget
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in 2020 burglary at Gable
- BOE approves $2,000 retention bonuses for teachers
- Williamson Bros. closes after selling property
- North: $2K bonuses from state to be distributed at end of May
- Pizza store robbed at gunpoint
- Judge Camp files motion to disqualify opponent
- Alpharetta woman charged in connection to NYE killing
- Deah Warren sworn-in by Gov. Kemp as county's newest Superior Court Judge
- DCSO purchases 30 license plate cameras
- Mason Massey, Austin Hill to compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.