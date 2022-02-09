Students in Tammy Odom's Adaptive Learning Classroom at Lithia Springs Elementary were selected for an amazing project entitled, Cracking the Social Code.
A group of professors developed the project because they wanted to use robotics to support both social and academic learning.
Cracking the social code has lessons that are designed to help students interact and problem solve within a small group setting.
The program uses a robot named DASH to help students learn how to be active participants in small groups.
The students were responsible for reading the activity and using the correct algorithm to complete the coding sequence needed to make DASH complete the task.
Odom noted that there has been a significant change in students' confidence levels while interacting with the robot and with their peers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.