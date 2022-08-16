Tennis is a popular sport for all ages. It is known all over the world as a sport that can be played for a lifetime.
Ross Tennis Academy is excited about its tennis classes at Deer Lick Park.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 5:46 pm
The courts are new and ready to enjoy. Ross has ongoing year-round tennis classes designed for all ages little hitters, juniors, adults, and seniors. Beginner and advanced students.
Ross head coach, Coach Scott, received a tennis scholarship to South Carolina University, and was ranked No. 1 for years in the State of Georgia. He is passionate and highly skilled. He has students receiving tennis scholarship and playing on the national circuit. He has taught tennis for over 20 years.
Ross was excited to give Atlanta City Tennis Open tickets to its Summer Tennis Campers sponsored by Technique Concrete of Atlanta.
Ross is now offering free tennis lessons to new students that have a desire to learn tennis. They received a grant from the USTA Community Tennis program to expand tennis in the community.
Junior classes begin Aug. 20, 2022, on Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Deer Lick Park. The adult Saturday class is $12 and runs from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Call 404-513-0904 to sign up. Email rosstennisacademy.rta@gmail.com for more information.
