The Rotary Club of Douglas County, in partnership with the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC), are launching a new public art project —Story Walk.
“Strengthening the capacity of communities by supporting basic education and literacy is a focus of Rotary. We felt that this partnership and project were great ways to promote and improve literacy in Douglas County,” Chapter President Samantha Rosado explained. “It also encourages families to visit local parks to get their bodies active, but also their minds active by reading.”
Entrants will compete to be featured on one of two Story Walk displays at Deer Lick or Hunter Park. Entries must be original work and cannot exceed 10 pages (including the cover). The family-friendly submissions should be made on 8.5 by 11-inch pages and must be accompanied by an entry form as one file in a .pdf or .jpg format. The deadline for entries is Nov. 30, 2020 by 5 p.m.
Two Story Walk winners will be selected by a review panel. Those winners will receive a free one-year CAC membership, be featured on social media, have their work featured at one of the public parks, receive a gift basket, and of course, earn bragging rights!
“Through this partnership, we hope to help Middle and High school students in Douglas County showcase their writing and illustration skills by developing a children’s story book aimed at building literacy skills for all students,” CAC Executive Director, Emily Lightner explained.
Submissions can be emailed to info@artsdouglas.org with “Story Walk Project Submission” in the subject line. Entry forms can be found on the CAC website at www.artsdouglas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.