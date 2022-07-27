Rotary Club members enjoyed hearing from students who attended RYLA at the Rotary meeting on July 25. RYLA is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary where young people can develop leadership skills while having fun and making connections.
This year, the Rotary Club of Douglas County sponsored four students for RYLA, which took place on campus at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus June 18 through 22.
