Rotary Club of Douglas County celebrates ribbon cutting

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
On March 31, the Rotary Club of Douglas County, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their StoryWalk with a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting at Hunter Park. This StoryWalk displays pages from The Sky is the Limit, written by local author and retired educator, Kim Ichter Eldredge. Families and children who visit Hunter and Deer Lick Park’s walking trail will get to experience the StoryWalk. Each stop includes an inspiring page from the book along with the vibrant illustrations of artist Toni Friddell Jordan.
In July of 2020, the Douglas County Rotary Club were awarded $1,500 from the District 6900 Grant for a StoryWalk project. They Rotary Club of Douglas County believes that providing a fun and active way to read to your child brings families together and encourages physical activity all at once. The StoryWalk is the answer.
President of the Rotary Club, Samantha Rosado, commented, “The Rotary Club of Douglas County unites leaders from all walks of life, amplifying their individual contributions to make Douglas County and the world a better place to live and work.”.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Samantha, and their staff, “we are thrilled to include this StoryWalk in Douglas County, and we look forward to supporting and promoting it for many years to come.”
For more information about the StoryWalk and the Rotary Club of Douglas County, contact them at rosados@douglasvillega.gov, visit www.ickfridbooks.com, and follow them on Facebook at Rotary Club of Douglas County.
