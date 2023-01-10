Rotary Club sponsors "West Georgia Talent" on Jan. 28 (copy)

Vocalist Ava Smith (second from right) won the top prize at the Carrollton Rotary Club’s “West Georgia Talent” competition in 2022 and is pictured receiving a $1,000 check from then Rotary President Scott Robison. This year’s contest is planned for Jan. 28. For more information go to www.westgatalent.com.

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

The deadline is fast approaching for local talent to audition for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize in the Rotary Club of Carrollton’s second West Georgia Talent competition to be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts located in downtown Carrollton.

