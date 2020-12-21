SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Sixty deserving elementary and middle school students were ready with their Christmas lists and picked up lots of toys and clothes at Shop with a Cop on Dec. 15.
Spearheaded by the Douglas County School System Police Department, the joyful event was a collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglasville Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol. The program was funded entirely by donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals.
Members of the Rotary Club of Douglas County shopped with students. The Rotary Club is also a financial supporter of the inaugural endeavor.
“Shop with a Cop shows the great things that can happen when the community pulls together to care for our children,” said Officer Taylor Neufeld with the DCSS Police Department. “We were overwhelmed with the financial support we received from the Douglas County community.”
