At the Dec. 5 Rotary meeting, Chad Griffin, TaShia Mosley, and Ryan Lister with the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department gave an update on all the facilities and programs in the county. Rotarians were particularly interested in the activity center at Boundary Waters, which opened just over a year ago, and the aquatic center, which hosts swim teams from all five high schools in Douglas County.
Chief Tracey Whaley and Captain Walter Williams from the Douglas County School System Police Department were also on hand to receive a check from the Rotary Club. The donation will support the annual "Shop with a Cop" event. On Dec.15, law enforcement officers will shop with children from all over Douglas County and help choose clothing and toys for Christmas.
