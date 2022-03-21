Douglas County Retired Educators meet once monthly in the Family Life Center of Central Baptist Church. Each month they have a speaker from the local community who gives an update on their organization.
Donald Slate, president of the Retired Educators Association, introduced Michelle Ruble, associate superintendent of General Administration of the Douglas County School System, at a recent meeting. Ruble gave the retired educators an update on the recent move of their office to the old Greystone Building.
The school system has been located in three different locations during the past several years. They were originally located on Fairburn Road for several years prior to moving to Highway 5 at Gurley Road. Their most recent move was to the old Greystone Building on Veterans Memorial which is a larger facility. The country is growing much larger and a larger building is needed to accommodate all of the school activities.
The building on Highway 5 at Gurley Road has been demolished and plans are in the process for a large complex which will be used for high school graduations and other school activities.
